3,000 Rainbow Trout Stocked and Waiting to Be Caught at Lake Junior

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Three thousand Rainbow Trout are now stocked and ready to be caught at Lake Junior. Opening day for this event will be Friday, January 6th starting at daylight.

T.W.R.A. regulations apply with no length limit and no license is required for children under 13 years of age.

Trout fishing at Lake Junior will continue every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the end of April.

These trout can be caught using red worms, canned corn, and small spinners called RoosterTails.

This will be a great opportunity for Chattanoogans to enjoy some winter time trout fishing.