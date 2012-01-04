Titans part ways with 2 secondary coaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have decided not to retain secondary coach Marcus Robertson and assistant secondary coach Curtis Fuller.

Robertson worked as the secondary coach for three seasons and has spent 19 total years with the organization. He played for 10 seasons as a safety for the Oilers and Titans and was part of the squad that reached the 2000 Super Bowl.

Fuller spent one season with Tennessee.

Titans coach Mike Munchak says he respects both men but wanted to move in a different direction. He says the process to replace the pair "might take some time."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.