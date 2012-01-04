GA judge to hear challenge to Obama eligibility

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia judge has denied a motion by President Barack Obama that sought to dismiss a complaint that would keep his name off the state's ballot during the March presidential primary.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports (http://bit.ly/wa7YJs ) that California lawyer Orly Taitz filed a complaint in November on behalf of a Georgia resident arguing that Obama isn't a natural born citizen and is not eligible to be president.

The newspaper reports that Deputy Chief Judge Michael Malihi in the Office of State Administrative Hearings on Tuesday denied the president's motion, setting the stage for a Jan. 26 hearing on the issue in Fulton County.

Obama's Atlanta lawyer Michael Jablonski said Wednesday he's optimistic that the judge will decide in the president's favor.

