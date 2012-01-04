Signal Mountain vehicle burglaries prompt warning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Signal Mountain vehicle burglaries prompt warning

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, HAMILTON COUNTY -

(AP) - Signal Mountain police received complaints of more than 16 vehicle burglaries and more are expected. Initial investigations show none of the vehicles involved Tuesday night and early Wednesday had been locked.

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Department report said the burglaries involved entering the vehicles and stealing personal property inside.

Similar burglaries have been reported in some other communities in the Chattanooga area.

Signal Mountain police are encouraging citizens to lock their homes and vehicles at all times.

