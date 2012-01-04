Judge will hear Littlefield recall again

(WRCB) - The judge who halted efforts to recall Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield will hear the case again.

The case has been transferred back to Hamilton County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hollingsworth.

A preliminary hearing is set for Monday.

Hollingsworth will consider whether to stop a recall election set for August.

In September, Hollingsworth ruled petitions did not have enough signatures to force the election.

A state appeals court later overturned that ruling.