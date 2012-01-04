Autopsy: Cleveland man stabbed to death - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Autopsy: Cleveland man stabbed to death

Posted: Updated:
Russell Brown Russell Brown
James Montgomery James Montgomery
CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY -

(WRCB) - Preliminary autopsy reports show a Bradley County man was stabbed to death.

James Montgomery's body was found in burning hotel room over the weekend.

The autopsy report shows he had 13 stab wounds.

Police say Russell Brown confessed to killing James Montgomery at the Days Inn, then setting the room on fire.

Brown is charged with first degree murder and arson.

He's scheduled to be in court next Tuesday.

Two men arrested for disrupting Russell Brown's arraignment will face a judge next week.

Jimmy Rogers, Jr and Aaron Sadler are both related to the victim.

During Tuesday's hearing, court officers say they started yelling and tried to cross a barrier at the front of the court.

Both men were charged with disrupting a meeting or procession.

They'll be in court next Tuesday, as well.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.