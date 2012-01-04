Autopsy: Cleveland man stabbed to death

(WRCB) - Preliminary autopsy reports show a Bradley County man was stabbed to death.

James Montgomery's body was found in burning hotel room over the weekend.

The autopsy report shows he had 13 stab wounds.

Police say Russell Brown confessed to killing James Montgomery at the Days Inn, then setting the room on fire.

Brown is charged with first degree murder and arson.

He's scheduled to be in court next Tuesday.

Two men arrested for disrupting Russell Brown's arraignment will face a judge next week.

Jimmy Rogers, Jr and Aaron Sadler are both related to the victim.

During Tuesday's hearing, court officers say they started yelling and tried to cross a barrier at the front of the court.

Both men were charged with disrupting a meeting or procession.

They'll be in court next Tuesday, as well.