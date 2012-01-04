Crime Stoppers: Woman Posing as Caregiver Robs Elderly

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB-TV) - This week's Crime Stoppers case involves a despicable act. "Usually incidents like this where people are actually going into nursing homes, these are rare," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Rebecca Shelton.

Rare though they may be, this case is proof some people will stop at nothing to make a quick buck. It was October 31st. Our victim was at the Creekside Shallowford Road assisted living home. "The victim, elderly female, was in her chair, asleep," Sgt. Shelton explained. "And the woman comes in there and takes her purse. Well, the victim wakes up and says, 'Who are you?' And she acts like she's a caregiver, so he doesn't think anything about it. And then she realizes that her wallet is gone."

From there, our suspect went on a shopping spree. Within a day, this fake caregiver was using the credit card. At Target on Gunbarrel, she was turned away. Earlier, though, she had hit Lowe's in the same neighborhood and that is where we got her picture.

She appears to be a black female wearing a gray toboggan, a red jacket and blue jeans. Anyone who would take advantage of the elderly in this way needs to be assisted with their living conditions. A 6X9 cell awaits. Help end this woman's pretending and send a message that she is anything but a true caregiver.

If you know this woman or anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at: 698-3333. Up to a thousand dollar is waiting for the right tip and no one, not even the police, will ever know it was you who made the call.