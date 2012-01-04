Soto, Mocs gain recognition after Scuffle performance

CHATTANOOGA (UTC) -- Fresh off a second place finish at the 2012 Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1-2, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Nick Soto has cracked the top-20 of the InterMat 133-pound College Rankings.

The Spring Hill, Fla., native also took home his second consecutive Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week honors.

Soto checks in at No. 14 in the latest poll after posting a 4-1 mark at the Scuffle, leading the Mocs to a seventh place finish overall. He is the first UTC wrestler to earn a national ranking this season, thanks to his 13-4 overall record.

It is the first ranking for a UTC freshman since Jake Young (174) climbed as high as No. 17 during the 2009-10 campaign. This is the third time a Moc has taken home the SoCon weekly award, including Soto's previous honor and junior Niko Brown's recognition on Nov. 23.

Soto began the Scuffle with a 10-1 major decision over Minnesota's Randy Hanson. He followed that up with a 7-3 decision against Missouri's Eric Wilson. His quarterfinal win came against Hofstra's Jamie Franco in a 7-5 decision in the final match of Day 1.

Chattanooga has also broken into the top-50 as a team following the Scuffle. The Mocs are currently tied for No. 48 in the InterMat team rankings. UTC gets right back on the mat this weekend, hosting Cleveland State in a dual meet on Sunday, Jan. 8. Action begins at 2:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) in Maclellan Gym.

Information provided by UTC Sports Information and GoMocs.com.