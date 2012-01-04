Mocs' Bradford, Miller make FCS academic all-star team

CHATTANOOGA (UTC) -- Two members of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team were named to the 14th annual Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association Academic All-Star Team announced Tuesday by the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA).

There were 58 honorees chosen from a group of 92 total nominees.

Senior Joel Bradford and junior Adam Miller represented the Mocs. It was the first selection for Miller and the second for Bradford. The Mocs have had at least one on the team in each of the last three seasons, including Steven Smigelsky in 2009.

Bradford, a receiver from Chattanooga, Tenn., is a two-time All-Southern Conference performer and a three-time Academic All-SoCon honoree. He was an All-American in 2010 and finished his career with 1,934 receiving yards, ranking fifth all-time at UTC. He graduated in December with a degree in Finance and carried a 3.46 grade-point-average.

Miller, an offensive lineman from Cohutta, Ga., is a two-time Academic All-SoCon selection and has started 28 games at right tackle for the Mocs. He has a 3.74 g.p.a. as a Construction Management major.'

Football players from all Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) institutions were eligible for these prestigious awards. Each of the nominees was required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletics credentials. He must have reached his second year of athletics and academic standing at the nominated institution and have completed a minimum of one full academic year at the nominated institution. He must also have participated in 50 percent of the games played at his designated position.

Click here to view the full FCS ADAA All-Star team.

Information provided by UTC Sports Information and GoMocs.com.