FIRST ON 3: Police called to Palmgren home on family dispute

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Channel 3 has learned Matthew Palmgren called police on the day of his wife's funeral.

In a response to an open records request filed by Channel 3, the Signal Mountain Police Department released the report taken on Friday.

The report shows Matthew Palmgren called police to his home at 40 Ridge Rock Drive shortly before 5 pm. He advised officers his wife's sister and her husband refused to leave his property.

Diane Nichols, Gail Palmgren's sister, told police she was attempting to take Christmas presents to her niece and nephew but Matthew Palmgren refused to let her see them.

Nichols' husband told officers Matthew Palmgren grabbed his wife to keep her from entering the home and she pushed him down.

No charges were filed, but Palmgren's neighbors and the Nichols were told if they attempted to go onto Matthew Palmgren's property again they would be arrested for criminal trespassing.

The report also states there will be no "screaming, hollering, or cursing across the street, if there are, that person (s) will be arrested for disorderly conduct."