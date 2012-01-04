Tenn. House GOP plan would create 6 new districts

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A House Republican plan would draw six existing lawmakers into the same districts while creating six more without incumbents.

The panel unveiled its redistricting proposal in a packed legislative hearing room in Nashville on Wednesday.

5 of the new seats would be located within Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Rutherford and Williamson counties. The sixth would be made up of all of Marshall and parts of Lincoln, Franklin and Marion counties.

The once-a-decade redistricting plan follows the 2010 Census and reflects shifting population and political trends.

Republican leaders have said they want the redistricting measure to be among the first bills considered when the legislative session begins next week.

The filing deadline for candidates seeking state or federal office is April 5.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.