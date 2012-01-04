Bachmann quits race, says she'll fight for issues

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Michele Bachmann is quitting the Republican presidential campaign, saying she's "decided to stand aside" in the wake of her sixth place finish in the Iowa precinct caucuses.

Speaking deliberatively at a news conference in Des Moines, Bachmann said she had "no regrets" whatsoever and said she ran her race with integrity and will continue to fight for the causes she emphasized on the campaign trail.

It has been a long, deep slide for the Minnesota congresswoman, who enjoyed a high point in her campaign when she won a Republican straw poll in Ames, Iowa several months ago.

In her statement, Bachmann referred repeatedly to "Obamacare" and said the Republican Party must not miss a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to repeal both the sweeping health care law under Obama's watch and the financial regulation law known as Dodd-Frank.