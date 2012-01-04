UPDATED: New county rules will impact Occupy protest

(WRCB) - New rules for county grounds, could affect how Occupy Chattanooga operates.

During Wednesday morning's meeting, commissioners approved regulations that prohibit certain activities on county property, including holding campfires and setting up tables and chairs.

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor says the policy formalizes rules the county has been following for decades.

"These rules and regulations basically follow procedures that have been done informally in this county for at least the past 34 years, and what we've discovered is that they were never formalized," says Taylor.

The new policy was a late addition to Wednesday's agenda.

Occupy Chattanooga has been on the county courthouse lawn since November.