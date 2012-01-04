Republican official: McCain to endorse Romney - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Republican official: McCain to endorse Romney

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By KASIE HUNT
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Republican official says that 2008 GOP nominee John McCain is endorsing Mitt Romney for the party's 2012 nomination.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the endorsement and requested anonymity to discuss it.

The official says McCain's endorsement is scheduled to be announced Wednesday.

The endorsement is a signal by the GOP's 1-time standard-bearer that Republicans should start falling in line behind the former Massachusetts governor.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.