Republican official: McCain to endorse Romney

By KASIE HUNT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Republican official says that 2008 GOP nominee John McCain is endorsing Mitt Romney for the party's 2012 nomination.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the endorsement and requested anonymity to discuss it.

The official says McCain's endorsement is scheduled to be announced Wednesday.

The endorsement is a signal by the GOP's 1-time standard-bearer that Republicans should start falling in line behind the former Massachusetts governor.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.