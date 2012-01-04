UPDATED: Ga. looking at repealing education spending law

By DORIE TURNERAP Education Writer

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) - Georgia is considering throwing out a law requiring 65% of state funding to be spent in public school classrooms.

A state commission tasked with overhauling how Georgia funds K-12 education voted Wednesday to draw up legislation repealing the unpopular law. The move is part of a larger effort to update the state's education laws, known as Title 20.

The law was passed in 2006 as part of a national push to make sure schools were spending taxpayer dollars in the classroom, not the principal's office, to help boost student achievement. But state officials say the law hasn't impacted student performance and hamstrings schools.

The education finance commission began meeting in June 2011 after state lawmakers passed a bill calling for the state to study education funding.

