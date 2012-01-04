Man accused of throwing flaming toy at boy

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (AP) - A man accused of setting a teddy bear on fire and throwing it at a 9-year-old boy is scheduled for arraignment Thursday on an aggravated child abuse charge.

Ronald Dalton was charged over the weekend after the child's mother called police, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/zUVeNw).

The boy's mother told Bean Station Police the 53-year-old Dalton set the toy on fire from a stove and threw it at her son, briefly setting his shirt afire. The boy did not require medical attention.

The mother was at work and Dalton was caring for the boy at his home when the incident occurred Dec. 30.

Dalton is free on $3,000 bond from the Grainger County Jail, where records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

