Warmer temps around the corner

(WRCB) - After another frigid start to the day, we will begin a nice warm up into the mid-40s this afternoon.

Our winds will shift through the day, and blow from the southwest at 5-10 mph. That will pump in warm air through the rest of the week.

Highs should reach the 50s Thursday, and the low 60s Friday.

No rain for the rest of the week…only sunshine. We will have another front moving in this weekend, and that one could bring a few showers Saturday and slightly cooler air on Sunday and Monday.

