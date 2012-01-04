Man shot in foot now faces charges

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB ) - A man, shot in the foot, now faces charges himself.

Chattanooga police say Sean Jones has changed his account of what happened several times.

He originally told police he was car jacked.

That didn't add up when police found him in possession of the reportedly stolen items.

Jones was treated for his injury.

He's been charged with filing a false report and being in possession of a weapon while under the influence.