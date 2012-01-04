Man shot in foot now faces charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man shot in foot now faces charges

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB ) - A man, shot in the foot, now faces charges himself.

Chattanooga police say Sean Jones has changed his account of what happened several times.

He originally told police he was car jacked.

That didn't add up when police found him in possession of the reportedly stolen items.

Jones was treated for his injury.

He's been charged with filing a false report and being in possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.