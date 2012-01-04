Two men charged for a disruption in court - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two men charged for a disruption in court

CLEVELAND (WRCB) - Two relatives of a Cleveland man who was killed over the weekend face charges for a disruption in court.

The two attended an arraignment for the man accused of killing James Montgomery.

During the hearing, deputies say Jimmy Rogers, Jr. and Aaron Sadler started shouting and tried to cross a barrier at the front of the courtroom.

Both are charged with disrupting a meeting or procession.

Their arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

