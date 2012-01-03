Releford, Mitchell, Alabama top Georgia Tech 73-48 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Releford, Mitchell, Alabama top Georgia Tech 73-48

ATLANTA (AP) - Trevor Releford scored 17 points, Tony Mitchell added 14 and Alabama coasted to a 73-48 victory over Georgia Tech Tuesday night.

JaMychal Green, a first-team All-Southeastern Conference forward, finished with nine points and five rebounds in 22 minutes for the Crimson Tide (11-3). Green did not start, but played for the first time since injuring his right shoulder in a Dec. 17 loss to Kansas State.

Kammeon Holsey finished with 14 points for Georgia Tech (7-7), which has lost three straight. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 0-2 at Philips Arena, where they will host No. 5 Duke in both schools' Atlantic Coast Conference opener Saturday.

After Green's finger-roll gave the Tide a 40-22 lead to end the first-half scoring, Georgia Tech's Julian Royal made it 41-31 on a layup with 17:11 remaining.

But less than 5 minutes later, the Tide led by 22 following two free throws by Andrew Steele.

