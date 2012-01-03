Legendary coach Gene Bartow dies at 81

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - UAB school officials say former UCLA, UAB and University of Memphis coach Gene Bartow has died. He was 81.

Spokesman Norm Reilly says Bartow died Tuesday evening at his home after a nearly 2-year battle with stomach cancer.

Bartow succeeded John Wooden as UCLA's coach in 1976 and led the Bruins to the Final Four. He left two after two seasons to start Alabama-Birmingham's program. He was UAB's coach from 1978-96 before handing the reins to his son.

He won 647 games over 34 seasons. He coached Memphis State from 1970-74 and guided the school to the 1973 national championship game, where the Tigers lost to a UCLA team coached by Wooden.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.