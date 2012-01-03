Red Bank Puts City Manager Hire on Hold

RED BANK, Tenn. (WRCB-TV) - The search for a new Red Bank City Manager is on hold until Commissioners fill their vacant 3rd District seat. Mayor Monty Millard announced the decision at the Commission meeting Tuesday night.

Now Former Vice Mayor Greg Jones stepped away from his position as Commissioner to pursue ministry work in Alaska. An ad for those 3rd District residents interested in filling the seat has been placed. Written applications will be accepted until Friday, January 13th. The interview process is slated to begin by late January with the hopes the commission will select a replacement before March 1st. That person would serve the remainder of Jones's term.

Will a full five members, the commission will once again take up the City manager issue. In the earlier search, they received 39 applications that were whittled down to 5. Asked by Commissioner Ruth Jeno if they would only decide from the remaining 4 finalists or open the search again, Mayor Millard said that would be decided by the five-member commission.

Chris Dorsey was abruptly fired from the City Manager position in October. Last month, Commissioners voted to hire Randy Hemann to the post. After considering the offer, Hemann decided to stay in North Carolina, stating he did not want to move his family.

Also, Tuesday night, Commissioner John Roberts was elected Vice Mayor.