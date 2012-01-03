New law aims to crack down on illegal workers in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Steven Smith is one of thousands of Tennesseans looking to get back to work in a tough economy.

He was laid off in December and says finding a job has been a challenge.

"It is rough," Smith says. It is very rough out there. I'm seeing people from nineteen to fifty years old looking for work."

The government is trying to help open the job market in many ways, one is through the E-Verify program.

It's an online tool aimed to help employers catch illegal workers on the job and now Tennessee law requires it.

David Williams with P & C Construction in Chattanooga says his company has been using E-Verify for the last three years and he's kept his workforce honest.

"We want everyone to be legal. With the way the economy is these days, we don't want anyone illegal," Williams says.

The program works during the background check process.

The employer must enter the potential employee's information into E-Verify and it will pull any government issued information, including their legal work status.

According the U.S. Labor Department, approximately 8 million illegal immigrants are working in the country, with 86,000 in Tennessee.

Smith hopes he and other unemployed workers can snag one of those 8 million jobs.

He's says starting over, isn't easy.