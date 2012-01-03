SEC planning "We Back Pat" week to support Summitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The 12 members of the Southeastern Conference is planning a "We Back Pat" week to show support for Tennessee coach Pat Summitt and the foundation she created to support efforts to fight Alzheimer's.

Summitt and her son, Tyler, created the Pat Summitt Foundation in November in the wake of the Hall of Fame coach's revelation that she had been diagnosed with early onset dementia, Alzheimer's type.

The foundation will offer grants to nonprofit organizations that research Alzheimer's, offer treatment to those with the disease or provide education about it.

SEC schools will make various efforts to show support for and raise awareness of Summitt's foundation during 29 home SEC men's and women's basketball games during the week of Jan. 15-22.

