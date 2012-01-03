300 soldiers return to Chattanooga Wednesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

300 soldiers return to Chattanooga Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) – Nearly 300 Chattanooga soldiers serving in Kuwait are scheduled to return home this week.

Members of the Tennessee National Guard 230th Sustainment Brigade are set to arrive in Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon after a year in Kuwait.

The Tennesseans have been heavily involved in coordinating the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq.

The brigade has been at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, for several days engaged in out-processing that is expected to be completed Tuesday.

They are scheduled to leave the Mississippi post Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., traveling by bus to Chattanooga. They are expected to arrive in Chattanooga around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say the times are subject to change.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.