300 soldiers return to Chattanooga Wednesday

(WRCB) – Nearly 300 Chattanooga soldiers serving in Kuwait are scheduled to return home this week.

Members of the Tennessee National Guard 230th Sustainment Brigade are set to arrive in Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon after a year in Kuwait.

The Tennesseans have been heavily involved in coordinating the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq.

The brigade has been at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, for several days engaged in out-processing that is expected to be completed Tuesday.

They are scheduled to leave the Mississippi post Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., traveling by bus to Chattanooga. They are expected to arrive in Chattanooga around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say the times are subject to change.