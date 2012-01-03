Documentary highlights local violence, group working to help

Kelly Chambley, Executive Director of The Oak Project, an outreach group helping single moms and their families deal with the struggles associated with living in the inner-city. / Jeff Neal, The Oak Project. Used with permission.

(WRCB) – A local filmmaker has produced a documentary profiling the gang violence in the Scenic City and how one group trying to help.

Jeff Neal's The Oak Project focuses on two women who were affected by the city's rash of gang violence last year, and how The Oak Project hopes to break the cycle of poverty and abuse in these communities.

The Oak Project is a non-profit organization located in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, that helps single moms and their families deal with the struggles associated with living in the inner-city.

In 2011, Chattanooga had 85 shootings, resulting in 25 deaths. Of those, Chattanooga Police classify 15 of the homicides as gang-related.

