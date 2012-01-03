1 wounded in overnight shooting

(WRCB) - Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what led to a Chattanooga man being shot in the foot, but say the victim isn't helping.

Police say 27-year-old Sean Jones called police to report that he'd been shot while visiting with a friend.

Jones tells police that he and a friend had driven to 12th Avenue and were getting out of his vehicle when the friend pulled a gun and tried to rob him.

In the process, Jones was shot in the foot and the friend ran from the scene. Jones was treated for a non-life threatening injury to the foot and released.

Investigators are still trying to identify the friend and gather details in the case. Detectives say the details of the case appear to be sketchy, and say Jones' story has changed several times.

What was initially reported as a car-jacking was changed after Jones was found to be in possession of his reported stolen items. Jones was subsequently charged with filing a false report and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

No other arrests have been made in the case.