Fire in Cleveland damages home

CLEVELAND (WRCB) - The Bradley County Volunteer Fire Department spent part of their Tuesday morning working a house fire.

It happened in the 2700 block of Chatata-Valley Road around 1 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

