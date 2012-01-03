Wintry weather strikes South

(AP) - Snow showers continuing Tuesday morning have caused slick roads on the northern Cumberland Plateau and much of East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported patches of snow and ice on major routes from near Cookeville across the plateau and through the Knoxville area.

The National Weather Service said drier air was moving in and clouds were expected to break later Tuesday.

The very cold air still contained enough moisture that snow was expected to continue into midday in the mountains of East Tennessee.

There were no major interstate highway incidents reported at dawn Tuesday, but several school systems had called of classes in the eastern half of the state.

Temperatures plunged well below freezing across Georgia Tuesday morning, prompting at least one school district to close.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said a wind chill advisory was to continue through 10 a.m., as wind chill readings were expected to be as low as 2 degrees below zero.

The low wind chill was a result of extremely cold temperatures combining with strong winds. The wind chill alert was in effect for Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin and White counties in north Georgia.

WSB Radio reports the cold weather prompted officials in Union County to cancel classes.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service was reporting 21 degrees with light snow in Blairsville, in the north Georgia mountains. It was about 25 degrees in Atlanta.

