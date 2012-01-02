FIRST ON 3: Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House to reopen

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Nearly 30 families are waiting to take shelter the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House this weekend.

It has been closed since mold was discovered in the home in August.

The organization dipped into its emergency funds and held fundraisers to further the cleanup process.

In a statement released Tuesday, 26-bedroom Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga says they will reopen on Thursday.

The charity plans to begin family check-ins on Thursday, and full operation resumes at the Ronald McDonald House on Friday, January 6.

According to Executive Director, Jane Kaylor, the newly remodeled interior will offer families a more modern facility in which they can gain strength and help their children heal.

"We have taken this unique opportunity to get expert advice on all areas of the maintenance of our building and to implement measures which will make the facility more energy efficient, easier to clean, and more user-friendly for the families who need our services. For example, when the new furniture arrives in March, each room will have a desk and desk chair so that families who need to set up their computer to telecommute to work, can do so. In today's world, many parents can avoid lost time and wages at work by working this way," said Kaylor.

"We are thrilled to have the support of these community partners and individuals who continue to be committed to the vision and mission of RMHC. Our board of directors feels it is a privilege to invest our time, resources and expertise to help the organization move forward to grow and continue to provide stability and vital resources to families. Every year in the Tennessee Valley, we support up to 600 families served by the Ronald McDonald House program, provide respite to 21,000 guests in the Ronald McDonald Family Room and award $40,000 in scholarships to local high school students," said Art Holekamp, President of the Board of Directors for Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga.

According to the charity, 26 families are on the stand-by list to move in on Thursday.