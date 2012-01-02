Streaking Vanderbilt beats Miami (Ohio) 69-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - John Jenkins hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Vanderbilt overcame a sluggish start and beat Miami (Ohio) 69-62 Monday night for the Commodores' fourth straight victory.

Coming off a 74-57 win at then-No. 14 Marquette, the Commodores (10-4) opened this game like so many this season at Memorial Gym struggling to find the basket, hitting only two of their first 14 shots. They finally heated up, especially from 3-point range where they hit 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) for the game.

Jeffery Taylor added 11 points, and senior Festus Ezeli blocked four shots to become Vanderbilt's career leader, passing former NBA player Will Perdue.

Freshman Brian Sullivan came off the bench and led the RedHawks (4-8) with 24 points, going 8 of 10 from beyond the arc. Julian Mavunga had his eighth double-double this season but was held to a season-low 14 points, along with his 11 rebounds.

