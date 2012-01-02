Police investigating shooting on Dodds Avenue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police investigating shooting on Dodds Avenue

Posted: Updated:
By Callie Starnes, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are on the scene of a shooting.

Dispatch confirms a man was reportedly shot in the foot near the 2400 block of Dodds Avenue just after 9:30.

Investigators are on scene collecting evidence.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.