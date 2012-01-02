UPDATE 3: Wrecker crashes into Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Cleveland.

It happened just after 4:30 this afternoon at the intersection of 20th Street and Westside Drive.

According to Cleveland Police, Michelle Grant was driving a Mercury Villager Van and failed to stop at a stop sign. She was struck by a wrecker that then crashed into a home.

The woman who lives in the home described seeing the crash happen, then running to another room to avoid being hit by the wrecker. She was not injured.

Grant and a male passenger, 24-year-old Shaun Wengerd, were airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in critical condition. Eyewitnesses say Grant and Wengerd were unconscious.

According to Paul Harris, the driver of the H&H Towing wrecker, he didn't have time to avoid the van before striking it and careening into the home. He went to a nearby hospital, complaining of shoulder pain. The other employee in the tow truck was uninjured.

