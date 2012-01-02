Lady Vols' Johnson named SEC player of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee senior forward Glory Johnson is the Southeastern Conference's player of the week.

The SEC named Johnson player of the week on Monday after she averaged 15 points and 12 in wins against Old Dominion and Auburn during the past week.

For the season, the 6-foot-3 Knoxville native is averaging 13.9 points and nine rebounds.

The sixth-ranked Lady Volunteers (9-3) host Chattanooga on Tuesday and No. 13 Georgia on Thursday.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.