Titans see good future with Munchak off 9-7 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans will spend the offseason thinking of the three games that cost them a playoff berth and looking ahead to a promising second season under coach Mike Munchak.

Just how many are back for 2012 remains to be seen with contracts of more than 20 Titans expiring. With Munchak taking over a team that went 6-10 and didn't have an offseason due to the lockout, the Titans have high expectations for what's next.

Fullback Ahmard Hall's contract is up and he said Monday that Munchak is building something great and everybody wants to be a part of that team.

Munchak has his quarterbacks in Matt Hasselbeck and Jake Locker and an offseason to teach. But four of the Titans' defensive backs are pending free agents.

