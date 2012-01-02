Man fatally injured by gun shrapnel on New Year's - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man fatally injured by gun shrapnel on New Year's

By Associated Press

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) - An exploding gun at a New Year's celebration killed a McMinn County man who was hit by a piece of flying shrapnel.

Police say 48-year-old Jeffrey Watson of Calhoun was celebrating the New Year around midnight at his home with friends. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy told WBIR-TV in Knoxville that another man was firing a 12-guage shotgun into the woods Saturday night when the gun exploded (http://on.wbir.com/sQSexL). Guy says Watson was apparently standing nearby and was hit in the neck by a piece of metal.

Watson was taken to Athens Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police don't know why the gun malfunctioned. No one has been charged in the incident.

 

