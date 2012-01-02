Man fatally injured by gun shrapnel on New Year's

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) - An exploding gun at a New Year's celebration killed a McMinn County man who was hit by a piece of flying shrapnel.

Police say 48-year-old Jeffrey Watson of Calhoun was celebrating the New Year around midnight at his home with friends. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy told WBIR-TV in Knoxville that another man was firing a 12-guage shotgun into the woods Saturday night when the gun exploded (http://on.wbir.com/sQSexL). Guy says Watson was apparently standing nearby and was hit in the neck by a piece of metal.

Watson was taken to Athens Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police don't know why the gun malfunctioned. No one has been charged in the incident.

Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/

