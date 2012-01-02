Erlanger at Hutcheson continues to bleed money - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Erlanger at Hutcheson continues to bleed money

Hutcheson Medical Center. Staff Photo by Angela Lewis/Chattanooga Times Free Press Hutcheson Medical Center. Staff Photo by Angela Lewis/Chattanooga Times Free Press
FORT OGLETHORPE, CATOOSA COUNTY -

(Times Free Press) - Despite a new board, new management and the infusion of a $20 million line of credit, a struggling North Georgia public hospital continues to lose money.

Erlanger at Hutcheson, formerly known as Hutcheson Medical Center, lost more than $9 million in the first five months of the 2012 fiscal year, which began in July. It lost the most -- $2.7 million -- in September.

Hutcheson board Chairman Corky Jewell could not be reached for comment last week.

