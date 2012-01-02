Gingrich: 'I don't think I'm going to win' Iowa - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gingrich: 'I don't think I'm going to win' Iowa

By Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) - Newt Gingrich says he doesn't expect to win Tuesday's Iowa caucuses after being battered by millions of dollars in negative ads.

Gingrich told reporters Monday that the "volume of negativity" by his rivals and their allies had done its damage. He then went on to say: "I don't think I'm going to win."

But Gingrich said he would do well enough to continue on to the coming contests in New Hampshire and South Carolina. And he said it was "a victory that I'm still standing."

The former House speaker spoke after a campaign event with farmers in Independence, Iowa.

 

