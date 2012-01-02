GOP's Ron Paul returns to Iowa with son, Sen. Paul

By THOMAS BEAUMONTAssociated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul is returning to Iowa the day before its leadoff presidential caucuses and hoping to rev up supporters by appearing with his son, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The older Paul, a Texas congressman near the top in recent Iowa polls, stepped off the campaign trail for the New Year's holiday and had returned home.

The father-son team plans a five-city swing by charter jet beginning Monday in Des Moines.

A weekend poll showed Paul narrowly trailing leader Mitt Romney, though Paul's support had ebbed somewhat as his rivals sharply criticized his foreign policy positions.

