GOP's Ron Paul returns to Iowa with son, Sen. Paul - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GOP's Ron Paul returns to Iowa with son, Sen. Paul

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul is returning to Iowa the day before its leadoff presidential caucuses and hoping to rev up supporters by appearing with his son, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The older Paul, a Texas congressman near the top in recent Iowa polls, stepped off the campaign trail for the New Year's holiday and had returned home.

The father-son team plans a five-city swing by charter jet beginning Monday in Des Moines.

A weekend poll showed Paul narrowly trailing leader Mitt Romney, though Paul's support had ebbed somewhat as his rivals sharply criticized his foreign policy positions.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.