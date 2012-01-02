Volunteers at Chattanooga school helping another

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Chattanooga school with a surplus of parent volunteers is sharing with a school that doesn't have enough.

The Parent-Teacher Association at Ganns Middle Valley Elementary School says it received volunteer applications from 300 parents this year. East Lake Elementary School, which restarted its PTA last year, has attracted about 12 members including teachers.

After hearing about the struggles at East Lake, PTA officials at Ganns asked their parents to help.

Once a month, parents from Ganns travel about 20 miles to East Lake to help teachers with tasks such as copying, stapling and laminating, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/vgRiPJ ).

But in 2012, they hope to do more.

Parent Mendi Catlett said the Ganns PTA wants to adopt the East Lake PTA and help it increase membership and involvement.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

