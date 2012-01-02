New year starts with cold blast and snow

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A cold blast of air, along with snow, has been settling into the Tennessee Valley after a mild New Year's Day.

Intermittent scattered flurries/snow showers are expected around the Channel 3 viewing area through the night and may amount to a light dusting in some of the higher terrain. Roads could become slick in these areas. Western North Carolina may receive up to 0.5", while to the northeast in the Smokies elevations over 2500' may get up to 3 or 4".

Brisk winds will accompany the cold temperatures with wind chills expected to be in the teens and single digits much of the night and below zero in the Smokies. Please dress appropriately if you venture outside and beware you may encounter sudden low visibility while driving because of blowing snow, especially in the Smokies.

Tuesday will be sunny but will continue to be a bit breezy and very cold with highs in the 30s for the valleys, 20s in the mountains. 40s and 50s return Wednesday through the weekend with a chance of rain by Saturday.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at http://m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at http://eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.