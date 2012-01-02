Romney says he would veto DREAM Act

By KASIE HUNT

Associated Press

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney says he would veto legislation that would allow certain illegal residents to become American citizens.

During a campaign stop in western Iowa, Romney answered "yes" when he was asked if he would refuse to sign what's known as the DREAM Act.

Romney has said before that he would oppose the legislation, which would allow some illegal immigrant youths to earn permanent residency and eventually citizenship if they attend college or serve in the military.

