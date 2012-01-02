Late night shooting in Chattanooga

Chattanooga, TN - Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting incident that allegedly happened near the 1800 block of Southern Street around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Forty-three-year-old Tracey Appleberry tells police he and a buddy were going to visit a female friend when they were surprised by four black males who came from behind the residence and began shooting at them.

Appleberry was hit in the hand and right thigh and taken the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect description and there are some inconsistencies in the victim's story.