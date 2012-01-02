Mocs' Coleman receives invite to NFL Combine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WRCB) -- B.J. Coleman watched a year ago as former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga defensive back Buster Skrine gained national attention in a February trip to Indianapolis.

This year it's Coleman's turn.

The recent UTC graduate and former McCallie standout said Sunday night he has officially received his invitation to the upcoming NFL Combine. The event, which features 300 of the top NFL prospects in the country, will run February 22-28 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

"It felt good," Coleman said of receiving his invitation last Friday afternoon. "I had an idea, but to actually see it felt really great."

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound signal caller is currently training in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, before playing in the East-West Shrine Game in late January.

Coleman's numbers dipped in 2011, thanks in part to a shoulder injury that sidelined him for four weeks. He completed 60.9-percent of his passes for 1,527 yards and nine touchdowns, but also threw nine interceptions.

Coleman was projected as a possible third or fourth-round pick two weeks ago by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr.

Skrine clocked one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at last year's combine, raising his stock high enough to be a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2011 draft. Skrine was the first UTC player to be invited to the combine since running back Eldra Buckley in 2007, and the first Moc drafted since 2001.