Red Bank students hold vigil for counselor

RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -- One by one students, loved ones, and friends gathered to remember Red Bank High School counselor Timothy Neal.

He was a man student's say changed their lives by just a simple "Hello."

Red Bank High School Junior Gabby Palmer says, "He would say 'hey, how's your day going?' It really just brightened up the days a lot."

Staff members tell Channel Three he worked with the junior and senior class.

Some say it is a pivotal grade and age for shaping young minds.

Neal, who lived in Chattanooga most of his life, was known for going the extra mile when it came to helping students.

"He would talk to all of my teachers and make sure I graduated," says Megan Elrod. "He would just check with all of them."

Sunday night lines of candles lit a small area of the high school.

Co-workers say Neal brought youth to the counseling program and ideas that were more inline with the younger generation he served.

His open-door policy went beyond the halls of the high school according David Kindiger.

"He came from a different background than the typical and he let kids know in America there is no closed door," Kindiger says.

As students prepare to return from break they'll have to do it without Neal something many never thought they would have to do.

Family members remember the good he did for so many.

Neal's aunt, Kim Watson, says, "Tim Neal would not want us to be mired down in questions about his death. He would want us to search for answers in his life."

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2012 at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to McKamey Animal Care and Adoption Center located at 4500 N. Access Road, Chattanooga, TN 37415.

Arrangements are by Chattanooga Funeral Home Crematory and Florist, North Chapel, 5401 Hwy 153, Hixson, TN 37343.

Share your memories on line at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com

