Shooting accident leaves McMinn County man dead

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB) - A New Year's eve gun accident has claimed the life of a McMinn County man.
The McMinn County sheriff's office says 48 year old Jeffery Watson was outside his home with some of his friends, celebrating the new year last night.
One of his friends was firing a 12 gauge shotgun into the woods.
The gun exploded and a piece of the barrel hit Watson in the neck.
Watson was taken to the hospital, where he died.
An investigation is underway.
No charges have been filed.
One local restaurant earned a failing score for restaurant inspectors this week for a variety of infractions. Several others were cited for various food handling problemsMore
One local restaurant earned a failing score for restaurant inspectors this week for a variety of infractions. Several others were cited for various food handling problemsMore
Trump's representatives say he denies having an affair with Daniels.More
Trump's representatives say he denies having an affair with Daniels.More
We're told a mother and a young child were inside when the fire sparked. They made out safe with no injures, but firefighters say this could have been a lot worse.More
We're told a mother and a young child were inside when the fire sparked. They made out safe with no injures, but firefighters say this could have been a lot worse.More