Shooting accident leaves McMinn County man dead

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB) - A New Year's eve gun accident has claimed the life of a McMinn County man.

The McMinn County sheriff's office says 48 year old Jeffery Watson was outside his home with some of his friends, celebrating the new year last night.

One of his friends was firing a 12 gauge shotgun into the woods.

The gun exploded and a piece of the barrel hit Watson in the neck.

Watson was taken to the hospital, where he died.

An investigation is underway.

No charges have been filed.