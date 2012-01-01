No. 7 Tennessee tops Auburn 73-52 in SEC opener

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Meighan Simmons scored 20 points and the No. 7 Tennessee women pulled away late in opening Southeastern Conference play Sunday with a 73-52 victory over Auburn.

The Lady Vols (9-3, 1-0 SEC) closed the game on a 19-6 run to turn a tight contest into a blowout and win for the 27th time in the last 30 meetings with the Tigers (8-6, 0-1).

Shekinna Stricklen added 17 points on 5-of-18 shooting for Tennessee. Glory Johnson had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Alicia Manning scored 10 points.

Camille Glymph led Auburn with 21 points, making 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Lady Vols struggled from the field, shooting just 32 percent (21 of 65) but gave Auburn fits on the boards and with a trapping defense that allowed few open shots.

Tennessee forced 25 turnovers and had 12 steals, and the Lady Vols dominated in rebounding 49-31.

