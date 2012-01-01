No. 17 Georgia women beat Arkansas 67-57

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Center Jasmine Hassell had 19 points and No. 17 Georgia made 10 3-pointers in a 67-57 victory over Arkansas on Sunday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The Lady Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0) got 15 points from Anne Marie Armstrong and 12 apiece from Meredith Mitchell and Khaalidah Miller.

Sarah Watkins had 15 points for Arkansas (11-2, 0-1) and C'eira Ricketts added 14.

The Razorbacks built a 16-9 lead in the first 6½ minutes. But after hitting eight of their first 15 field goals, the Razorbacks missed their next 13 shots from the field.

Georgia went on a 13-0 run to go up 23-18 on a tip-in by Mitchell with 5:10 left in the half.

The Lady Bulldogs took a 52-34 lead at 13:26 of the second half on Hassell's turnaround jumper. Hassell's three-point play at 5:16 gave Georgia its biggest lead at 66-46.

