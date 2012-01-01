UPDATE 5: Cleveland homicide suspect arrested - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE 5: Cleveland homicide suspect arrested

Homicide suspect, 35-year-old Russell Brown Homicide suspect, 35-year-old Russell Brown
Homicide victim, 39-year-old Harold Lee Montgomery Homicide victim, 39-year-old Harold Lee Montgomery

CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB)-  Cleveland Police say the person they were searching for in connection with a homicide is in custody.

Police tell us Russell Brown may have killed Harold Lee Montgomery, then took off in his car.

Brown was arrested on Twinbrook Drive without incident just after midnight Monday morning.

The case centers around the Days Inn Hotel in Cleveland, where the victim was found early Sunday morning.

Police say he was stabbed to death, then the room set on fire.

