UPDATE 5: Cleveland homicide suspect arrested

CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB)- Cleveland Police say the person they were searching for in connection with a homicide is in custody.

Police tell us Russell Brown may have killed Harold Lee Montgomery, then took off in his car.

Brown was arrested on Twinbrook Drive without incident just after midnight Monday morning.

The case centers around the Days Inn Hotel in Cleveland, where the victim was found early Sunday morning.

Police say he was stabbed to death, then the room set on fire.