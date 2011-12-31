Chattanooga home catches fire New Year's Eve - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Update: Chattanooga home catches fire New Year's Eve

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB)  --  Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 7000 block of Hamilton View St. in Chattanooga. Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire Saturday night. They are working to contact the home owner, who is traveling abroad and was working to rent out the vacant property. Officials say the fire caused $30,000 in damage. Fire investigators have yet to determine what caused the blaze.

